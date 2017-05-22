Newsvine

FBI Busts 'Atomwaffen' Neo-Nazi in Florida—and Finds Explosive Radiation Materials

SOURCE FAVICONAlterNet.org
Mon May 22, 2017
Shortly after news broke that Devon Arthurs, an 18-year-old Muslim convert and former white supremacist, killed two of his friends for attacking his new faith, more details have been revealed surrounding the murders.

According to the Miami Herald, Brandon Russell, Arthurs’ roommate, was in possession of multiple materials meant to build explosives, including a lethal bomb-making chemical named hexamethane triperoxide diamine. FBI and Tampa Police Department officers found the materials in Russell’s garage.

