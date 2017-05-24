American Christian Persecution Myth Harms The Gospel

A big part of current conservative Christian mythology is that they are under constant persecution. The reality is that they are not, they are often the ones doing the persecution, and they are doing harm to their message by pretending to be persecuted. Let’s explore this.

A bright-eyed young man bounded into the waiting room of my doctor’s office and proceeded to place some magazines in various locations. One of the magazines was a monthly called “Persecution.” When I saw it I chuckled audibly and he immediately launched into a monologue about the persecution of Christians in America. The dystopian picture he painted made it sound like we would be forced to worship in caves and sewers within a matter of months.