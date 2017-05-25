Face it, Trump voters. You got played

While he's off bowing to the Saudis, contemplating the Western Wall and visiting other foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump's White House will drop a doozy of a budget proposal that will hit - surprise, surprise - its own voters the hardest.

As The Washington Post reported, when it's unveiled on Tuesday, Trump's first full budget will gut Medicaid by $800 billion over the next 10 years, cutting off coverage for as many as 14 million people by 2026.

All told, the Republican's budget will propose $1.7 trillion worth of entitlement cuts over the next 10 years, "a source with direct knowledge," told Axios's Jonathan Swan.