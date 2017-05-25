Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 96 Seeds: 4053 Comments: 31165 Since: Mar 2011

Face it, Trump voters. You got played

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBreaking Midstate News with The Patriot-News
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 5:13 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

While he's off bowing to the Saudis, contemplating the Western Wall and visiting other foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump's White House will drop a doozy of a budget proposal that will hit - surprise, surprise - its own voters the hardest.

As The Washington Post reported, when it's unveiled on Tuesday, Trump's first full budget will gut Medicaid by $800 billion over the next 10 years, cutting off coverage for as many as 14 million people by 2026.

All told, the Republican's budget will propose $1.7 trillion worth of entitlement cuts over the next 10 years, "a source with direct knowledge," told Axios's Jonathan Swan.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor