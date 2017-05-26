Newsvine

THE GOP: VENGEFUL ALPHA WANNABES AND SORE WINNERS

View Original Article: nomoremister.blogspot.com
Seeded on Fri May 26, 2017 9:57 AM
The Republican Party is the party of Greg Gianforte, who body-slammed a reporter for asking a question. It's the party whose voters have embraced Sheriff David Clarke, who summoned five cops and a police dog to detain a man who literally did nothing but glower at him on an airplane. And it's the party of Donald Trump, who thinks it's classy to shove the Montenegrin prime minister out of the way so he can be in the front row in a group photo.

Josh Barro has a take on this:

Republicans are a party that now celebrates the bully who steals lunch money because, hey, at least he's not the nerd who gets his lunch money stolen.A party for the sort of men who call themselves "alpha males" without irony or accuracy. A party for the sort of women who think it's cool and strong when men get into bar fights.A party that celebrates not just cruelty, but juvenile cruelty.

Why the admiration for this behavior. Why, particularly, the admiration for Trump?

