Brian Beutler's Wake Up Call About the GOP's Political Violence is a Must Read

The Trump followers have shown how much they love violence.

Now that Greg Gianforte has won a seat in Congress after violently attacking a reporter, the "liberal" press has been wringing its hands as the right wing media smugly enjoys yet another victory over decency.

The Nation's Brian Beutler justifiably finds the entire scene nauseating:

In a healthier political culture, the condemnation would have been nearly unanimous, and the context of the incident would not have been a matter of controversy. What we witnessed instead was a political media—confronted with a one-sided assault on its most basic freedom—rendered by its own constructs largely incapable of identifying the threat with any precision