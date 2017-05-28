More About Donald trump

Elizabeth Warren steps to the podium, adjusts the microphone, smiles, and begins to sing.

You're a cheapskate, Mr. Trump.

You really seal the deals.

You renege on every contract,

You go bankrupt just to steal, Mr. Tru-

Ump.

Your Immoral Lago has a

Greasy swamp feel!

You're a huckster, Mr. Trump.

You fabricate for fun.

Your tan is orange Jello,

What's that hair? An onion bun, Mr. Tru-

Ump?

I wouldn't trust you with a

Missile crisis with Kim Jong-un!

You're a blowhard, Mr. Trump.

You're a bully through and through.

You invent a lie, then double down,

Then say you're going to sue, Mr. Tru-

Ump.

Given a choice between you and a colonoscopy I'd take the

Colonoscopooo!

You're a hairball, Mr. Trump.

You're as sharp as Forrest Gump.

Your hands are tiny, so's your cock,

McConnell's poised to jump, Mr. Tru-

Ump.

The headline in the paper reads as follows, and I quote,

"Dump Trump Slump!"

Not a racist, Mr. Trump?

You're a xenophobic nut!

You've built walls between your earlobes,

You've got ISIS up your butt, Mr. Tru-

Ump.

You're a waterboarding Presbyterian, twice divorced, who would be dating your own daughter if you weren't married to a

Slovenian slut!

I know you hate me, Mr. Trump.

With a pissy, fart-faced hate.

Your campaign's a steaming pile of crap,

You funded it too late, Mr. Tru-

Ump.

You're an unchristian hamsterbrain fearmonger who makes

America grate!

©Bob "Garbage. Garbage. He Gave A Speech In Front Of Garbage" Gomez 2016