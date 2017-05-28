Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 97 Seeds: 4059 Comments: 31184 Since: Mar 2011

Anti Defamation League calls right-wing terrorism 'a real threat'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: njtoday.net
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 5:07 AM
Discuss:

Funny how the right wing like to point out things done by the Left, how ever that log in their own eye is growing day by day.

A Dark and Constant Rage: 25 Years of Right-Wing Terrorism in the United States is a comprehensive new report from the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-governmental organization that combats hate crimes.

In March 2017, a white supremacist from Maryland, James Harris Jackson, traveled to New York City with the alleged intention of launching a series of violent attacks on black men to discourage white women from having relationships with black men. After several days, Jackson chose his first victim, a 66-year old black homeless man, Timothy Caughman.   Jackson later allegedly admitted that he had stabbed Caughman with a small sword he had brought with him, describing the murder as a “practice run.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor