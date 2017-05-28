Anti Defamation League calls right-wing terrorism 'a real threat'

Funny how the right wing like to point out things done by the Left, how ever that log in their own eye is growing day by day.
A Dark and Constant Rage: 25 Years of Right-Wing Terrorism in the United States is a comprehensive new report from the Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-governmental organization that combats hate crimes.
In March 2017, a white supremacist from Maryland, James Harris Jackson, traveled to New York City with the alleged intention of launching a series of violent attacks on black men to discourage white women from having relationships with black men. After several days, Jackson chose his first victim, a 66-year old black homeless man, Timothy Caughman. Jackson later allegedly admitted that he had stabbed Caughman with a small sword he had brought with him, describing the murder as a “practice run.”