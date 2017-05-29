Trump's Budget Was a Pre-Memorial Day Weekend One Finger Salute To Our Vets

This Memorial Day weekend is about paying tribute to the men and women who fought our wars. They deserve honor and respect that shouldn’t be limited to one day. These are men and women who gave the most valuable gifts they have in the name of protecting our values and our country. We may not agree with the politics behind the decisions by lawmakers to go to war. If you’re like me, you do believe that war should ideally should be eliminated. However, if it must be a factor, war should be the very last option when all others have been tried.