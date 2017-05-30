Here Comes President Boo Boo: Trump's Tour as Reality TV | Religion Dispatches

It was billed as unprecedented, a religion-themed tour to “broadcast a message of unity” to followers of the Abrahamic faiths by visiting, in the words of national security adviser General H.R. McMaster, “the homelands and holy sites of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslims faiths all on one trip.”

From Bethlehem to the Vatican, Riyadh to Jerusalem, Trump’s first trip abroad as US President featured a chain of photo-ops to reinforce this “message of unity” theme. There were also, of course, some less-spinnable moments in Europe, bickering over NATO and the Paris Agreement on climate change, moments which led to the characterization, by an unnamed State Department official, that the President acted like “a drunk tourist… Loud and tacky, shoving his way around the dance floor.” Of this, too, there were photographs, and video clips.