Film: White Like Me (Tim Wise), Anti-racist Educator & Advocate - YouTube

Film: White Like Me (Tim Wise), Anti-racist Educator & Advocate

Too bad the people that make racist comments from the conservative/alt-right nations won't bother.

http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2013/08/16/white_like_me_movie_with_tim_wise_should_be_seen_by_all_especially_white.htm

 

 

Do you become annoyed anytime a person of color writes, tweets, sings, or speaks about racial inequality? Have you ever wondered why it’s culturally acceptable for black people to use the n-word, while no one else is supposed to use it? Have you ever used the word postracial without a trace of irony? Do you believe that the sole purpose of affirmative action is to allow less qualified minorities to take jobs and positions from the smarter and more qualified?

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

If the answer to any of the above questions is yes, then you

Do you become annoyed anytime a person of color writes, tweets, sings, or speaks about racial inequality? Have you ever wondered why it’s culturally acceptable for black people to use the n-word, while no one else is supposed to use it? Have you ever used the word postracial without a trace of irony? Do you believe that the sole purpose of affirmative action is to allow less qualified minorities to take jobs and positions from the smarter and more qualified?

AISHA HARRIS

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

If the answer to any of the above questions is yes, then you should check out White Like Me: Race, Racism, and White Privilege in America, anti-racism activist Tim Wise’s educational film about racism and white privilege. Especially if you’re white.

check out White Like Me: Race, Racism, and White Privilege in America, anti-racism activist Tim Wise’s educational film about racism and white privilege. Especially if you’re white.

