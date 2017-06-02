We Have a Real Problem: Conservatives Are Destroying America - The Daily Banter

There are two ways to view the "carnage" occurring in America right now. The first requires a stunning amount of willful blindness to the cause of this carnage. The second requires an almost effortless amount of will to say it out loud: Conservatives are destroying America.

The American right is cheering everything from Trump's attempted Muslimban that violates the Constitution they claim to revere to the ongoing repeal of Obamacare that will strip healthcare from millions of those same cheering conservatives. They're giggling like demented schoolchildren that Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement and that a journalist was physically assaulted because it's making libtards hopping mad. Yet, we're still told to believe that everyone is to blame.

For an example of this willful blindness, here's how Robert P. Jones of the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute explains the problem in The New York Times (emphasis mine):