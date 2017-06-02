Trump Is Out Of It That He's Making It Impossible To Find A New FBI Director

Donald Trump is wrecking the interviews of candidates to be the FBI Director by limiting them to 10-20 minutes where he spends the meetings talking about himself or appearing distracted.

Reuters has the inside scoop, “Three close associates of three contenders for the job, all of whom have been interviewed by Trump, said the candidates were summoned to the White House for 10- to 20-minute conversations with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Those conversations, which followed initial interviews at the Justice Department, have been light on questions about substantive issues facing the agency, the three associates said. While the department has compiled a long list of candidates for the White House, there has been no ‘clear framework or logic for who was interviewed and why,’ said one of the sources. Another of the three sources described the process as chaotic and said that in one interview, Trump spoke mostly about himself and seemed distracted.”