Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 97 Seeds: 4069 Comments: 31238 Since: Mar 2011

Exxon and Tillerson Accused of Defrauding Investors Over Climate Risks | Common Dreams

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCommon Dreams
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 5:14 PM
Discuss:

New York attorney general claims the oil giant used "secret, internal figures" to account for impacts of climate change

ExxonMobil is being accused of using "sham" accounting to "mislead" investors about the likely financial risks posed by climate change, which New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said was evidence of potentially "wide-ranging fraud" executed under the direction of former CEO and current U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

In a court filing with the New York state Supreme Court on Friday, Schneiderman's office said that the oil giant had used "secret, internal figures [that] understated the degree to which Exxon was taking into account the risks of climate change regulations." These figures "were not as conservative" as the so-called "proxy costs" that the company provided to investors.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor