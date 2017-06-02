Expect More Murders: Why the Radical Right Kills

The recent murders in Portland, Oregon, of two men whose throats were slashed when they tried to stop Islamophobic and racist harassment on a light rail train were not just random acts of violence. It is true that the alleged killer, Jeremy Christian, appears to be a troubled person. And it's true that the murders were outcroppings of the deeper violence of Islamophobia and white supremacy that pervades US society. But they were more than that. They were part of an ongoing spate of murders and shootings that are being directly inspired by the "scripted violence" of the right. When right-wing leaders and media demonize marginalized groups and broadcast calls about a supposed looming "white genocide," some of the rank-and-file will take these words literally -- and try to solve the problem with murder