Griffin and Maher's "outrages" are nothing compared to that of Trump

If we've not lost our collective mind, we have, at a minimum, lost our perspective and sense of proportion. In the wake of unquantifiable outrage over the Kathy Griffin and Bill Maher kerfuffles, such a bundled loss just might be a proper assessment. I doubt it, but it could be true that America, by and large, can no longer distinguish acts deserving of resolute disapproval from acts deserving of genuine outrage. But again, I doubt it.

What we really need is a poll, I guess. Raise your hand if you lost sleep because Ms. Griffin intentionally stumbled her way into a resurrection of fame (Q: Was she ever that famous?), or because Bill Maher thoughtlessly blundered his way into national controversy, and quite possibly right out of his job.

Griffin's social crime was to exhibit the bloodied noggin of a vacuous little man, which, I think we can all agree, was nonetheless in poor taste. Maher's crime was to refer to himself, in an interview with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, as a "house nigger," which was in equally poor taste. Both have apologized — Griffin, profusely; Maher, soberly. The former has lost whatever her job was, or her jobs were (I confess to being uninformed about the work of the now-infamous Kathy Griffin), and Maher, as noted, might well lose his.