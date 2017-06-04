Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 97 Seeds: 4073 Comments: 31258 Since: Mar 2011

A Double Standard for White Terrorists - Progressive.org

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: progressive.org
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 1:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

lmost immediately after it emerged that a white supremacist had stabbed three men who were trying to prevent him from attacking Muslim women in a Portland train, killing two of them, efforts at mitigation began.

“We don’t know if he’s got mental health issues,” Sgt. Pete Simpson said in the first public statement about the May 26 incident. Added the perpetrator’s childhood friend, “All I have to say is I hope this brings attention to the need for mental health facilities and more outreach.” His mother struck a similarly apologetic note: “He’s always been spouting anti-establishment stuff but he’s a nice person.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor