What did the Trump family see when they traveled across the country during the presidential campaign? The short answer is dollar signs. The Trump organization announced a new mid-grade chain of hotels named “American Idea” on Monday, which will debut in Mississippi. According to the Washington Post, President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., referred to their election tour as “crash-course in America” in which they “saw so many places and so many towns and heard so many stories that were so touching. People that were so excited about the prospect of this country and Americana in general.”