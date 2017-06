During a joint press conference with the president of Romania, Donald Trump accidentally admitted that he asked for Comey’s loyalty as he denied making the request of the former FBI Director.

Video:

Pres. Trump to @jonkarl on Comey: "I hardly know the man, I'm not gonna say I want you to pledge allegiance.

ABC’s Jon Karl got to ask Trump about Comey’s testimony that Trump asked for his loyalty.

The President’s answer was a denial, and then a backdoor admission