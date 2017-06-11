Bullying Blows Up In His Face As Legal Threat To Comey Could Lead To Charges Against Trump

George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer is warning that Trump’s threat to legally come after James Comey could result in new charges, including obstruction of justice against the President.

Former Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter told NBC News:

“The Department of Justice reports to the President of the United States. And the President of the United States is saying, ‘you’re going to be a witness against me? I’m going to open an investigation against you’ — that’s clearly witness intimidation, and that itself is obstruction of justice,” Painter said.

“So they’re going to compound the problem,” he said.