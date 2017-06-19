Trump Has A 7 AM Meltdown And Proclaims Himself More Popular Than Barack Obama

Strange that the righties put all their hopes for Trump on a single poll. Especially since the keep saying polls don't mean anything.

Trump was alone with his thoughts at 7 AM and was on the President's mind wasn't any number of challenges facing the United States and the world, but how he was secretly more popular than Obama.

Obama registered the third highest approval rating for any president leaving office one month before an election in history. As 538 found, Obama’s rise had been building since 2014, “Approval of Obama began to creep up in the summer of 2014 (a little over five years into his presidency), long before anyone but political diehards were thinking about 2016. Obama’s approval gains accumulated relatively gradually over the past two years.”