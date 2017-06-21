Oh, Look! Some Last-Minute Lying Ads In Georgia's Special Election! Starring Mister BARACK OBAMA! | Wonkette

Again the republicans lie their way into an election win.

The special election for Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District is TODAY — be sure to round up all your illegal alien friends and make sure they vote for Jon Ossoff! (Tell them he’s Colombian.) As you might expect in the last days of a hotly contested election that’s going to be the most expensive House race ever, there’s all sorts of last-minute fuckery going on — beyond the fuckery we documented yesterday, even.

Take, for instance, this ad that seems to feature Barack Obama urging black Georgians to vote Republican. No, that wasn’t a typo. The ad, designed for radio and Twitter, from pro-Trump super-PAC “Great America Alliance,” starts out with Trump’s African-American surrogate Autry Pruitt complaining about how Democrats only seem to care about black people at election time (the video version has shots of prominent Dems in the background):

Read more at https://wonkette.com/618899/oh-look-some-last-minute-lying-ads-in-georgias-special-election-starring-mister-barack-obama#r4M5ST4dVtKb3Mem.99