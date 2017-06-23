Vet Hating Republicans Want to Take Health Care Away From 441,000 Veterans

The right hates Vets. Why the hell do any support him.

Perhaps, the most un-American element to the Republican health care bill is that it would take health insurance away from 441,300 veterans who are on Medicaid.

The Center For American Progress broke down the impact of the legislation on vets, “A new analysis by the Center for American Progress finds that 441,300 veterans would lose Medicaid coverage by 2026 under the plan of President Donald Trump and House Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Senate proposal, crafted behind closed doors, contains even larger Medicaid cuts in the long term than the House plan—cuts that would ultimately result in more veterans losing Medicaid coverage. Moreover, like the House bill, the Senate plan allows states to make changes to essential health benefits, which would reduce current protections for veterans with pre-existing conditions—including service-connected disabilities such as spinal cord injuries, amputations, and post-traumatic stress disorder—and lead to steep increases in medical costs, harming American veterans and their families.”