MSNBC reveals Trump's 'secret plan' to fight ISIS has always been a lie

On Thursday, MSNBC analyst Steven Benen looked at several statements by President Donald Trump regarding his much-ballyhooed secret plan to fight ISIS and concluded that “Trump was lying.”

In fact, Benen said, Trump’s current plan to fight ISIS is looking an awful lot like former President Barack Obama’s.

Back when there were 10 candidates vying for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump confided that he had a brilliant plan to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), but he couldn’t reveal it because everyone would copy him.

“Unfortunately, I’ll probably have to tell at some point [what the plan is], but there is a method of defeating them quickly and effectively and having total victory,” he said, adding, “All I can tell you it is a foolproof way of winning.”