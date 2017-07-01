Sessions Turns Previously Independent DOJ Into White House Surrogate

Gee did anyone really thing that this wouldn't happen with a farce like Sessions?

Several events, ranging from the House passage of several anti-immigration laws and Jeff Sessions’ partnership with Kris Kobach to suppressing the vote nationwide, mean the Sessions DOJ is just a White House Surrogate.

Earlier on Thursday, the House passed several bills to coincide with Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.

One of the laws seeks to punish “sanctuary cities” based on the lie that Sanctuary Cities refuse to surrender violent criminals to ICE.

Actually, the sanctuary cities do turn violent criminals over to ICE, but you won’t hear that on Fox or at a Donald trump rally. It’s true that sanctuary cities are safe havens for the undocumented workers that our agriculture, construction and hospitality industries rely on.