Congressional Republicans Sinks to New Low in Feud Over Cuts to SNAP Funding

They've done away with Medicaid so that people can be healthy and now they do away with food stamps so they can starve and get sick

It is patently evident now that when it comes to giving tax breaks to the wealthy Republicans in Congress have abandoned all moral guides to pursue their heartless agenda of appeasing their benefactors at the expense of vulnerable people across the country.

With Senate Republicans still struggling on their version of “health care” reform in which the Better Care Reconciliation Act aims to take health insurance away from over 20 million people and make everyone else pay more for less coverage in order to give the top 400 wealthiest people billions of dollars in tax breaks, Republicans in the House returned to their task of trying to introduce a budget bill.