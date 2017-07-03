Coat Hangers And ODs: Life Before Abortion Was Legal

The government didn't clamp down on a woman's right to choose until the 1880s, and by the 1950s and 1960s, abortion was about the most illegal it's ever been. By the time of Roe v. Wadein 1973, the laws were already loosening, and abortion was varying shades of "legal" in 17 states. Now, in 2017, the U.S. finds itself with a very anti-choice administration. In 2016, 19 states passed laws restricting abortion access to their women. We wanted to know what life looks like for women when abortion is illegal, so we sat down with two who received illegal abortions back in the 1950s and 60s. They've both spent years interviewing other survivors: Fran Johns wrote a book, and Dorothy Fadiman made an Oscar-nominated documentary. Here's what they told us...