Four Truths About Democratic Socialism To Help Debunk The Myths

The world is finally discovering that democratic socialism embodies ideas whose time has finally come. Let’s clear up 4 common misperceptions.

Bernie Sanders’ tour as a 2016 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party was an uphill battle, and a disappointing loss for many. Being the underdog candidate who represented honest politics, Bernie had a lot of work to do in order to rise, but he did gain significant popularity. When Bernie was finally left with no other option but to endorse Hillary, the U.S. actually saw a fair amount of former Bernie supporters shift toward Trump in a petulant, last-ditch effort to “drain the swamp” (we all know how well that worked).

Many believe that Bernie would have beat Trump. It’s also widely believed that Bernie’s popularly misunderstood alignment with democratic socialism was his downfall with many voters. For example, people over the age of fifty grew up with propaganda — or is it “fake news”? — yammering at them almost daily to associate the word “socialism” with the word “tyranny.”

“If Soviet Russia is doing it,” the logic went, “It must be a bad idea!”

For much the same reason, we decided to add “Under God” to our pledge, and therefore rewrite American history, in 1954 — in a bit of a roundabout “screw you” to the godless heathen socialists across the pond.