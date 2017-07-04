Republicans Prioritize Destroying Obamacare Over Improving Healthcare For Americans - Video

Republican talk of repealing, then replacing Obamacare make it clear that they would rather leave Americans uninsured than improve healthcare.

It doesn’t take a genius to know that the healthcare issue in the US is a disaster. The Affordable Care Act aka ObamaCare wasn’t perfect, but it gave millions of Americans the opportunity to have health insurance. It is amazing that the Republican party would rather destroy the health of Americans by repealing the Affordable Care Act, than work to make it better.