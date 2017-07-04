Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 102 Seeds: 4109 Comments: 31564 Since: Mar 2011

Payroll Data Shows Wider-Than-Average Gender Pay Gap in Trump White House | Common Dreams

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCommon Dreams
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 12:06 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Most high-paying White House jobs are filled by men, report shows

Days after the White House announced that it had ceased operations of its Council on Women and Girls, the Trump administration released data on its staff members' pay. The data showed that female staffers face a bigger gender pay gap than American women on average, as well as women who worked in the White House previously.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor