Trump Is Failing As A Jobs President As Obama Created More Jobs Last June

The "Jobs President?" Just some more bull droppings by the righties.

The economy did add 222,000 jobs in June of 2017, but that is 77,000 fewer Jobs than Obama added in June of 2016.

NBC News’s Mark Murray tweeted the jobs table:

Murray is correct. Job growth has been very consistent for the past five years, and that is terrible news for Donald Trump because the entire Trump agenda is predicated on magic economic growth. The US economy is projected to grow at 1.8% over the next decade. Trump’s own budget requires 3% growth in order to balance.