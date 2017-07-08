Americans should learn what 'jihad' really means. Uproar over a recent speech shows why.

"Jihad" is a loaded word, especially when you rip it from the context in which it's being used.

After a video of Muslim activist and Women's March organizer Linda Sarsour went viral, headlines began popping up around the internet claiming she had called for a "jihad" against the Trump administration, with some going so far as to try to link her to violent acts of terrorism.

Yes, she said "jihad" in her recent speech to the Islamic Society of North America. No, it doesn't mean what many of these outlets are trying to suggest — especially in the context she said it.