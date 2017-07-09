Did Priebus Threaten Outgoing Ethics Chief to Silence His Trump Complaints? Was there an Explicit Threat

Outgoing Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub Jr. accused White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus of making a “fairly explicit threat” in an attempt to quell criticism of President Donald Trump’s refusal to divest from his businesses.

During a Sunday interview on ABC’s This Week, host George Stephanopoulos recalled that Priebus had warned Shaub to “be careful” speaking out after Trump announced that he would not sell his assets or place them in a blind trust as recent presidents have done.

“Did White House pressure have anything to do with your decision to resign?” Stephanopoulos asked