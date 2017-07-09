Newsvine

Tell Me a Story: Lying Sack Infestation

If it slithers and hisses like a snake, screams like a vulture, indiscriminately lies about easily checked bits AND doesn’t bother to cover his, oopsie, steaming piles of rat-fucking, treasonous feces after plopping out a big one….you know, you’ve got yourself a Trump.Maintain your distance! These sick beasts are molto dangerous. Also too, do NOT leave stacks 'o' green out where they can see 'em – pilferage is coded into their DNA.Trumps are inherently weak and exceptionally dimwitted BUT they are treacherously predatory, dangerously unstable and astoundingly, baldly, promiscuously deceitful. They will only survive in rarefied golden air where they’ve no serious competition for resources.Poisonous bites are a distinct and occasionally fatal possibility. NOT recommended as pets.

