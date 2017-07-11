Hey Donald Trump Jr: It's the Russians stupid! - AMERICAblog News

Yet another huge blockbuster story last night from the New York Times. We knew that Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort met with a Russian attorney last summer in the hopes of receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton. What we did not know is that Trump Jr. was notified in advance of the meeting that the damaging information about Hillary was coming from the Russian government, and that the meeting was with a “Russian government attorney.” Yet Trump still went ahead with the meeting.

And we know the NYT story is true because Donald Trump Jr. released the email chain this morning, showing that he was notified in advance that the damaging information was coming from the Russian government.

The NYT reports in a follow-on story that Don Jr. responded in minutes: “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”