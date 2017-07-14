On Fox News, Gutting Social Safety Nets Is 'Restoring The Dignity Of Work' | Crooks and Liars

Neil Cavuto promoted the Trump administration’s fiction that its budget did not break any campaign promises. But his guests took the cheerleading even further, suggesting the budget “gives people the pride” of living without a social safety net.

ABC News explains why Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney’s claim that the budget does not cut Medicaid and thus keeps a Trump campaign promise is “artfully evasive.” The Los Angeles Times reported that the budget also “includes $1.7 trillion in cuts to major social insurance and assistance programs, including food stamps, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Social Security disability.”

But in a panel discussion yesterday, Cavuto ignored the cuts to disability and children’s health insurance as he touted Mulvaney’s claim about Medicaid as truth. Cavuto pulled up a CBO chart saying that Trump will slow the growth of Medicaid, not cut it. “I think it’s time to step back and understand what ‘cut’ means in Washington today,” Cavuto insisted. “It still grows, it just doesn’t grow as mu