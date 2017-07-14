Latest Republican Attack on LGBT Rights Targets Those Prepared to Die for Their Country – Mother Jones

Last year Trump said it was “ridiculous” for transgender soldiers to serve openly.

Update, 7:30 p.m.: In a narrow 214-209 vote, the House has rejected the amendment to block transgender service members from transition-related medical care. No Democrats voted in favor of it.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on an amendment that would block transgender service members from transition-related medical care, a move that could affect thousands of soldiers.

The amendment, put forward by Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, is being considered as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes the military’s budget for the next fiscal year. It would allow the Pentagon to give transgender troops mental health care but would prevent it from covering gender surgeries or hormone therapy—treatments that leading medical associations have described as effective and medically necessary.