87% of Trump Voters are Still Excited That Donald Trump is Destroying America - The Daily Banter

Trump really is the perfect expression of the right's desperate need to burn America to the ground.

Barring a sudden turnaround this week, Trump will conclude his first six months in office as the most unpopular president, at that point in his first term, since modern polling began.Trump’s approval rating as of last Thursday, 175 days into his presidency, was 39 percent, according to the FiveThirtyEight Trump approval tracker. Combined with a disapproval rating of 55 percent, Trump’s net approval rating (approval minus disapproval) was -16 percentage points.