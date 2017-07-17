Newsvine

Republicans used to compare talking to Moscow to talking to Hitler. Trump's startling new tweet shows that's changed. - The Washington Post

President Trump Monday morning tweeted that most politicians would have done what his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other Trump campaign officials did when they met Russians promising secret information on Hillary Clinton.


Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics!

This is a remarkable claim for a Republican to make. Republicans used to compete with each other over who was tougher on Russia (or, more precisely, the Soviet Union), and to condemn Democrats for their purported softness. Now, Trump sees nothing wrong with his son meeting a person who had been described to him as a “Russian government attorney,” in order to provide “high level and sensitive information” that was described as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Here’s how dramatically the Republican position has changed.

