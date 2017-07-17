'Creeping Sharia': Internet racists predictably freak out over A hijab-clad Muslim woman emoj

Monday is officially World Emoji Day, and Apple teased a new batch of iOS-supported emojis that are set to be released later this year, including a breastfeeding woman and a Muslim woman adorned in a headscarf.

The hijab-clad Muslim woman emoji caused some anger among anti-Muslim Twitter users, however, as they claimed that Apple was trying to “normalize” Muslim oppression of women by including the headscarf as part of its new emoji pack