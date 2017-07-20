Under Trump's Orders, EPA Considers Gutting Lead Rules Even as Water in Schools Tests Positive

Sure Trump, kill more kids.

Environmentalists in New Jersey released data this week that may startle parents nationwide: 55 percent of school districts in Bergen County, a wealthy and diverse area outside of New York City, have reported lead contamination in the tap water flowing from their faucets and drinking fountains. Lead is a potent neurotoxin that can cause irreversible cognitive damage and behavioral problems in children.

Bergen County is not alone. Environmentalists say lead contamination in soil, drinking water and older residential buildings is widespread throughout the country. For example, in Massachusetts, nearly 50 percent of tests conducted at schools last year came up positive for lead, according to Environment America.