Donald Trump's six-month report card: A paralyzed, scandal-plagued presidency — and it could get worse - Salon.com

Has it only been six months since Donald Trump stood in the rain before a sparse inaugural crowd and declared that America was in a state of carnage, chaos and decline? How can that be? He’s packed in more scandals, lies, errors and gaffes during this short period that any five presidents in their full four-year terms. I feel like I’ve aged at least a decade since January. Each day is like a month.

But it’s true. We are only at the six-month point and it’s time to take stock.

Trump’s plans may not have had to come to full fruition but we can certainly judge whether or not this central promise of his American Carnage speech has born out: