Republicans Evade Their Oath to Protect The Country As Trump Undermines the Rule of Law

If Republicans won’t do their job, the United States has no protection from Trump firing Mueller and pardoning himself. Checks and balances do not execute themselves. They require and depend upon patriots upholding their oath of office. Thus, we face a new level of crisis.

Months ago after President Trump crossed the “once unthinkable red line” of firing James Comey, former Justice Department Spokesperson Matt Miller asked who would stand up to Donald Trump.

“The institutional checks necessary to constrain a president such as Trump are failing before our eyes. If we can no longer count on an independent Justice Department or legitimate oversight from Congress, we are left with one overarching question: Who will stand up to Donald Trump?” Miller wrote ominously in The Washington Post.