Just How Conservative Was Neil Gorsuch's First Term? | FiveThirtyEight

While the Supreme Court is off for its summer recess, scholars have been busy trying to decode the early votes of its newest member, Justice Neil Gorsuch. Where does he sit on the court, ideologically? How has he affected its political dynamics? And what does that bode for future cases?

The most prominent measure of such things are called Martin-Quinn scores, after their creators, political scientist Andrew Martin and legal scholar Kevin Quinn. Much like the popular DW-Nominate scores do for legislators, these measures aim to pinpoint justices’ ideologies on a left-right political spectrum using statistical techniques based on the justices’ votes. Martin recently provided FiveThirtyEight with their latest scores, including the court’s 2016-17 term, hot off the statistical press.