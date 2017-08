f you're planning to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, make sure you've got the right safety gear.

Phony eclipse glasses are currently flooding the marketplace, according to the American Astronomical Society (AAS). This counterfeit equipment falsely claims to meet the international standard for safe solar viewing, which is known as ISO 12312-2 (also written as ISO 12312-2:2015).

Watch out for the ones Wally World are selling