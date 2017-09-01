John McCain's Op-Ed on Trump: 'Impulsive,' 'Poorly Informed,' Doesn't Understand Government or Office

It is still baffling that John McCain tolerated Donald Trump in any capacity—at all—after then-candidate Trump assaulted McCain's military record in Vietnam. The president, after all, once described avoiding sexually transmitted diseases in 1970s New York as his "personal Vietnam," and secured five draft deferments to ensure he never had to contend with the actual struggle. But Trump's support in Arizona was strong—much stronger than that of McCain, who was running for reelection as that state's senator. So, in what was not his finest hour, McCain largely avoided voicing opposition to Trump's carnival train campaign in public, looking on as it hurtled off the cliff and yanked the nation with it.