Politicians have made numerous claims about former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's legal troubles and his immigration enforcement legacy since he was granted a White House pardon last week.

Arpaio and others have said he was the victim of a politically motivated prosecution brought by the Obama administration. President Donald Trump said Arpaio deserves a pass in part because of his work in fighting illegal immigration.

Something the rightie nations on the Vine show the truth of this.

https://cdn.meme.am/instances/56148593/welcome-to-the-republican-party-where-the-facts-are-made-up-and-the-votes-dont-matter.jpg

The claim that his problems were the result of political retribution by President Barack Obama is undercut by several facts in the racial profiling case that led to the criminal case against him.

Here are some of the claims and facts: