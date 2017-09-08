State Policy Network Attacks Public Sector Workers as Waters Rise in Texas - EXPOSEDbyCMD

http://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=OyUNlc2Z&id=047E44272D1C85CD4632866097B8B48418A1A28E&thid=OIP.OyUNlc2Z5HWKLlNFfgMSAwDnEs&q=American+Legislative+Exchange+Council&simid=608002791981518538&selectedIndex=14&ajaxhist=0

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey are still generating devastating floods in South Texas and Louisiana. While the Texas State Association of Firefighters and the Houston Police Officers Union and countless other public workers are working night and day on search and rescue — and a fleet of union nurses start to arrive from around the country — a little know ally of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) is meeting in rain-soaked San Antonio planning an attack on public sector workers nationwide.

The $80 million network of state “think tanks” and other right-wing organizations known collectively as the State Policy Network(SPN) is holding its annual meeting in San Antonio this week with Koch operatives, corporate donors, and ALEC staff to coordinate an assault on American unions. SPN is bankrolled by many of the same companies as ALEC and receives funds from the Charles G. Koch Foundation.

What else is SPN planning to do while the impacts of Houston historic and catastrophic flood is still being felt? Why roll back renewable energy and promote the interests of their fossil fuel funders of course.

These priorities and more are on the schedule for SPN’s 25th anniversary meeting at San Antonio’s swank JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa where participants can recover in a sauna or hot whirlpool if they get caught in the rain.

They realize that there is an opportunity here to weaken unions and worker’s rights in general while the constituent population is occupied saving lives and property. Despicable behavior.