It's The Racism, Stupid: New Study Shows Racial Animosity Linked To Support For Trump

Shocking no one who pays attention, it wasn’t the economy or the imaginary claim that Hillary Clinton didn’t talk about economic issues for white voters that drew Trump supporters to the reality TV show star. It was racial animosity.

Yes, there is yet another study proving this just in case anyone missed the Nazi support or the Confederate flag support or the white supremacists in the White House or weren’t sure what those things meant. No, they don’t mean that Hillary Clinton failed to attract white voters over policy issues, who were magically drawn to the policy-free candidate Donald Trump.