Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 109 Seeds: 4165 Comments: 32134 Since: Mar 2011

It's The Racism, Stupid: New Study Shows Racial Animosity Linked To Support For Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sat Sep 9, 2017 5:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Shocking no one who pays attention, it wasn’t the economy or the imaginary claim that Hillary Clinton didn’t talk about economic issues for white voters that drew Trump supporters to the reality TV show star. It was racial animosity.

Yes, there is yet another study proving this just in case anyone missed the Nazi support or the Confederate flag support or the white supremacists in the White House or weren’t sure what those things meant. No, they don’t mean that Hillary Clinton failed to attract white voters over policy issues, who were magically drawn to the policy-free candidate Donald Trump.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor