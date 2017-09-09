Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 109 Seeds: 4165 Comments: 32134 Since: Mar 2011

The Attack on DACA Is About Racism. Period. - In These Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWorking In These Times
Seeded on Sat Sep 9, 2017 9:02 AM
Discuss:

On September 5, the administration of President Donald Trump announced a “phase-out” of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for immigrant youth. This decision leaves hundreds of thousands of young people vulnerable to deportation—young people who voluntarily gave the government personal information about themselves in order to gain protections in the first place. In response, emergency protest rallies swept the country. In Kingston, N.Y., outside of the office of newly-elected Republican Congressman John Faso, I spoke with two immigrant organizers about the decision to revoke DACA and the struggle for justice for immigrants.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor