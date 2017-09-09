The Attack on DACA Is About Racism. Period. - In These Times

On September 5, the administration of President Donald Trump announced a “phase-out” of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for immigrant youth. This decision leaves hundreds of thousands of young people vulnerable to deportation—young people who voluntarily gave the government personal information about themselves in order to gain protections in the first place. In response, emergency protest rallies swept the country. In Kingston, N.Y., outside of the office of newly-elected Republican Congressman John Faso, I spoke with two immigrant organizers about the decision to revoke DACA and the struggle for justice for immigrants.