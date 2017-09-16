White Supremacist Violence Is All Too American - In These Times

It's too bad the right doesn't love America and her values.

Real Americans understand that our nation is built around values,” wrote New York Times columnist Paul Krugman following the deadly right-wing violence in Charlottesville, Va. “These days we have a president who is really, truly, deeply un-American, someone who doesn’t share the values and ideals that made this country special.”

Make no mistake: The resurgence of armed white supremacist groups is exceedingly dangerous. Donald Trump’s refusal to unequivocally condemn them perhaps even more so. But what does it mean to call these behaviors un-American?

Studying U.S. history means coming to terms with right-wing terrorism as a feature, not a fluke, of the American experience.